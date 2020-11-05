Strict monitoring being ensured for fixed prices of commodities: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said strict monitoring was being ensured for availability of daily use commodities on fixed prices.

Chairing a meeting on Thursday, he said the government was providing the maximum relief to the masses.

In this regard, prices of daily use items had been fixed and now officers of the district administration had been activated to ensure implementation on fixed price mechanism.

He also urged price control magistrates to conduct regular inspections of prices in markets and bazaars.

During the meeting, traders also assured of their full cooperation for controlling artificialprice hike.