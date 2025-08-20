Strict monitoring, feedback, discipline key to LGH’s progress

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC) and Lahore General Hospital (LGH), Professor Dr. Farooq Afzal, has said that the development and stability of any institution are impossible without implementing the fundamental principles of monitoring, feedback, and discipline.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he emphasized that these principles will be strictly enforced at LGH to ensure the provision of quality and timely medical services to patients.

Professor Dr. Farooq Afzal conducted a detailed review of various departments of the hospital and directed the administrative staff to ensure the availability of free medicines and improved patient care in line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He also stressed the need to strictly follow the Open Door Policy for patient facilitation.

He noted that continuous monitoring improves service delivery and allows timely resolution of issues, while the feedback system enhances staff performance and builds patient trust. “Discipline ensures harmony and organized performance across all departments,” he added.

The Principal further said that transparency, professionalism, and effective administrative strategies would be ensured in all departments of LGH to provide healthcare services of international standards. He urged staff members to prioritize patient care and work as a team for the betterment of the institution.

Prof. Farooq Afzal also announced that employees who demonstrate exceptional patient care, courteous behavior, and discipline will be encouraged and awarded certificates of appreciation.