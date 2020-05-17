'Strict monitoring imperative to eliminate dengue breeding'

UrduPoint.com
Sun 17th May 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that strict monitoring was imperative to eliminate dengue virus breeding.

He was presiding over a meeting held here on Sunday to review anti-dengue measures in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Fazal-e-Rabbi, CEO District Health Authority (DHA) Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr Aurangzaib and others were also present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner directed the assistant commissioners for holding meetings of 'Tehsil Emergency Response Committee' on daily basis and review performance of various departments.

He said that officers of the concerned departments should be active in the field to achieve 100 percent results of anti-dengue campaign. He asked for submitting departmental performance reports regarding surveillance and prevention activities on daily basis.

DC warned that carelessness would not be tolerated and stern action would be taken against the officials showing poor performance in this regard.

He said that strict monitoring of anti-dengue measures was being carried out by the district administration to make preventive and precautionary measures successful.

