Strict monitoring of canal de-silting ordered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed deputy commissioners (DCs) of all four districts of the division to ensure strict monitoring of canal de-silting.

Chairing a meeting here on Sunday, she said that the canal de-silting and cleaning drive would commence across the division from December 26 and it should be completed within the stipulated period of time to provide maximum relief to the farming community.

She said that cleaning of canals was imperative to ensure smooth flow of irrigation water in addition to weeding out the chances of water theft.

In this connection, all stakeholders including officers, and engineers of the irrigation department should be taken on board so that the cleaning drive could be successful completed, she added.

She also directed the deputy commissioners to evolve a comprehensive strategy against hoarders, black-marketers and profiteers who were exploiting farmers during the purchase of fertilisers.