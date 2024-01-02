Open Menu

Strict Monitoring Of Canal De-silting Ordered

January 02, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed had directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts of the division and officers of the irrigation department to ensure strict monitoring of the canal de-silting drive.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday, she said that cleanliness of canals was imperative to ensure the provision of irrigation water to all farmers especially tail-enders. She said that the phase-1 of the de-silting campaign would commence from January 13 and officials of irrigation and water management departments should evolve a comprehensive strategy to achieve 100 percent targets of the drive.

She said that the canal cleanliness drive would be monitored strictly across the division and strict action would be taken against officials for poor performance, negligence or lethargy.

Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and officers of irrigation and water management departments were present in the meeting while deputy commissioners of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot joined it through video link.

