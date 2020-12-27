Strict monitoring of commodities being ensured,says Sec Housing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab, Liaqut Ali Chatta said that availability of commodities on government rates was being ensured.

He said that they were continuously reviewing the prices of flour,vegetables and fruits.

Secretary Housing expressed these views during visit to vegetable market and sahulat bazaar at DG Khan on Sunday.

He said that strict monitoring of commodities including vegetables was being made.

Mr Chatta said that steps were being taken on war footing regarding clean drinking water facilities in South Punjab.

The construction of one lac toilets would help to resolve the health issues in backward areas of this region.

The new era about uplift projects at all districts and tehsils of South Punjab has been started and all arrangements were finalized in this regard.

The monitoring at markets and sahulat bazaars would be continued in future as well, secretary added.