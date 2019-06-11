Strict monitoring of development projects to be done to ensure transparency: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that strict monitoring of development projects would be done to ensure transparency and correct utilization of funds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that strict monitoring of development projects would be done to ensure transparency and correct utilization of funds.

In this regard, CMIT, ACE and other departments had been given the responsibility to monitor the development schemes and an effective monitoring mechanism had also been designed for the purpose, said a hand out issued here.

The Chief Minister directed to implement the monitoring mechanism in letter and spirit, adding that all the line departments should ensure transparency and monitoring process at every level.

Usman Buzdar also directed to keep him abreast of the progress on daily basis, adding that no compromise would be made on the quality of construction work.

The government was custodian of the public resources and no one would be allowed to waste them anywhere in the province, he added.