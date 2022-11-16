UrduPoint.com

Strict Monitoring Of Flour Supply Being Ensured: DC

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 06:55 PM

District Food Grain department issued show cause notices to five flour mills over less flour supply in the market on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :District Food Grain department issued show cause notices to five flour mills over less flour supply in the market on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Iftekhar Sherazi, the district food grain department ensuring strict monitoring of the flour supply in the market. The teams of food grain department launched a crackdown against flour mills and checked record of flour supply.

The team identified five flour mills supplying less flour in the market against the subsidized wheat quota. The department issued show cause notice to the owners and also imposed fine of Rs 20,000 on various shopkeepers for selling flour on high prices.

The DC Sherazi warned flour mills owners that the license of the quota would be canceled in case of any miscommitment. He said that pickets have been set up at all entry and exit points of the district to prevent wheat smuggling.

