Strict Monitoring Of Sahulat Bazaars Being Ensured:Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Strict monitoring of Sahulat Bazaars being ensured:Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that strict monitoring of Sahulat Bazaars was being ensured for the provision of maximum relief to masses.

During a surprise visit of Ismailabad Sahulat Bazaar here on Sunday, Commissioner said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure maximum relief for masses through these bazaars as per vision of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said stock of flour and sugar was being monitored properly adding that demand of stock at sahulat bazaars increasing day by day.

Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that practical steps were being taken to resolve public issues as strict measures were being taken against stockists and profiteers on daily basis. He urged citizens to cooperate with administration by purchasing commodities as per rates of price lists.

Later, he also visited Muzaffarabad area and expressed satisfaction on cleanliness. He said that arrangements were being made to increase strength of waste management company in order to ensure best cleanliness arrangements.

