PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Environment, Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar has directed the authorities of department for strict monitoring of the activities of timber mafia.

Addressing a function here on Sunday, he directed for the protection of each and every plant and stern action against the violators of law.

The provincial minister said that the priorities of the Department of Environment and Forests for combating the challenge of climate change was very clear, so the people should also accept their responsibilities regarding bringing improvement in environment.