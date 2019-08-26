Strict monitoring system being enforced for teacher evaluation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu said on Monday that a stricter monitoring system was being enforced to evaluate the performance of teachers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) -: Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu said on Monday that a stricter monitoring system was being enforced to evaluate the performance of teachers.

During a visit to Multan Public School (MPS), the commissioner emphasized the need for utilizing all available resources to turn MPS into a successful and renowned institution. He added that there would be no compromise on discipline and no external interference would be tolerated in school affairs.

He said that membership of board of Governors (BoG) and Board of Trustees (BoT) of MPS would be reviewed.

He stressed on steps for construction and up-gradation of hostel, swimming pool, cafeteria and laboratories.

He ordered to chalk out a plan for extracurricular activities for better physical growth of children.

Commissioner also sought a plan for teachers training to enhance their capacity.

He expressed concerns that improvement in infrastructure was not translating into benefits in the real sense due to lack of capacity as there was dire need to improve teachers capacity and the pedagogic practices they follow.

Later,the commissioner planted a sapling at MPS and prayed for country's progress and development.