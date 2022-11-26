Strict monitoring system in Lahore Waste Management Company

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :A process of strict monitoring is ongoing in the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) for better performance of employees.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, LWMC CEO Ali Anan Qamar said to ensure international standard sanitation facilities in Lahore, the staff would have to come to work every day to make the city clean.

The LWMC had issued a notification for the dismissal of 127 employees who had been absent for one month. In the last three months, more than 300 employees had been dismissed from service for taking long leaves without notice. According to the policy, without notice, employees with 30 consecutive days of absence would be dismissed from the service.

Ali Anan Qamar said a significant improvement in attendance of employees and operationalworking were being seen due to implementation of strict digital monitoring.