UrduPoint.com

Strict Monitoring System In Lahore Waste Management Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Strict monitoring system in Lahore Waste Management Company

A process of strict monitoring is ongoing in the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) for better performance of employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :A process of strict monitoring is ongoing in the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) for better performance of employees.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, LWMC CEO Ali Anan Qamar said to ensure international standard sanitation facilities in Lahore, the staff would have to come to work every day to make the city clean.

The LWMC had issued a notification for the dismissal of 127 employees who had been absent for one month. In the last three months, more than 300 employees had been dismissed from service for taking long leaves without notice. According to the policy, without notice, employees with 30 consecutive days of absence would be dismissed from the service.

Ali Anan Qamar said a significant improvement in attendance of employees and operationalworking were being seen due to implementation of strict digital monitoring.

Related Topics

Lahore Company From

Recent Stories

Sindh High Court grants stay order regarding trans ..

Sindh High Court grants stay order regarding transfer of case against Chancello ..

3 minutes ago
 US Willing to Grant Targeted Sanctions Relief to V ..

US Willing to Grant Targeted Sanctions Relief to Venezuela to Spur Intra Talks - ..

4 minutes ago
 First-ever Chief Commissioner chess championship o ..

First-ever Chief Commissioner chess championship organized

5 minutes ago
 Anti polio drive inaugurated

Anti polio drive inaugurated

5 minutes ago
 9 miscreants killed; 3 held in Balochistan operati ..

9 miscreants killed; 3 held in Balochistan operation

5 minutes ago
 Best recreational facilities being provided in Win ..

Best recreational facilities being provided in Winter festival: PHA

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.