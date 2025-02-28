Strict Price Control Measures Enforced For Ramazan:
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzab Awan directed authorities concerned to ensure strict price control on essential food items at Ramazan facilitation stalls across all the four districts.
He issued these directives during a meeting on Friday, attended by the Deputy Commissioners of all four districts and ACG Imran Rasool.
The meeting covered an eight-point agenda, including price control, Ramazan bazaars, sugar sale points, KPIs, socio-economic registry, pending NOCs, proposed model roads, encroachment operations, and city beautification projects.
He also emphasized the adequate availability of sugar at designated sale points.
He stressed that no NOCs should remain pending without valid reasons and urged price control magistrates to play an active role in providing maximum relief to the public during Ramazan.
