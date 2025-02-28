Strict Price Control Measures For Ramazan Ordered
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari has emphasized that ensuring essential items at fixed prices during Ramzan is the district administration’s top priority, as per Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directives. Law enforcement agencies will assist in this effort.
Addressing a District Price Committee meeting, attended by Vice Chairman Khalid Butt Secretary/DO Industries Tanveer Ahmed, and other officials, Bukhari urged traders to minimise profits and avoid overcharging. He directed that price lists be prominently displayed in shops.
Price magistrates will monitor supply and demand, with strict action against hoarders and those creating artificial shortages.
