Strict price monitoring ensured by district administration during Ramadan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The district administration, under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan, has intensified price control measures during Ramadan by deploying special teams to enforce government-approved rates and address consumer complaints.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood inspected markets, ensuring compliance with price lists and imposing fines on violators. Similarly, teams led by Additional Commissioner Shamimullah conducted inspections in Kalabagh, Moolia, and Nambal Bazaar, penalizing overpricing.

Officials also checked a Basic Health Center and petrol pumps, issuing necessary instructions. Meanwhile, IDO Farhat Khan and the food Department, under District Food Controller Tariq Khan, conducted market inspections, directing shopkeepers to display official price lists and imposing fines on profiteers.

The administration reaffirmed its commitment to providing relief to citizens and ensuring strict adherence to price regulations.