Strict public dealing hours enforced in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The district administration has enforced strict public dealing hours in government offices to ensure timely resolution of citizens’ issues, following directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Deputy Commissioner Gujrat, Safdar Hussain Virk, monitored the implementation and addressed public grievances during the assign hours.

He directed officials to take immediate action on complaints and emphasized that all department heads must remain available in their offices from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM to facilitate the public.

Citizens have been advised to visit government offices during these hours for prompt redressal of their concerns. The administration assured that complaints would be processed efficiently, warning that any negligence would not be tolerated.