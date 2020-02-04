UrduPoint.com
Strict Punishment Proposed In New Bill For Accused Of Child Molestation: Speaker

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 06:26 PM

Strict punishment proposed in new bill for accused of child molestation: Speaker

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Speaker Mushtaq Ghani Tuesday said the special committee of the assembly on Child Protection is carefully drafting a bill to leave no loophole that could give space to accused of child molestation from avoiding strict punishment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Speaker Mushtaq Ghani Tuesday said the special committee of the assembly on Child Protection is carefully drafting a bill to leave no loophole that could give space to accused of child molestation from avoiding strict punishment.

Talking to media here during his visit to media centre at assembly secretariat, the speaker who is also chairman of special committee said the body would draft an exemplary bill that would be followed by rest of the country.

He said KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan was in constant contact with the committee over the bill that would help curb incident of child molestation.

The Speaker further said that being chairman of Public Account Committee, Rs five billion were recovered in one year from public departments and said as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan he made Rs 120 million savings in Assembly by adopting austerity measures.

Ghani said that more cut would be applied on extra expenditures this year, adding until now no member of the assembly went abroad on government expenses.

To a question the Speaker assured to resolve issues of parliamentary reporters by constituting a committee and said one year gate pass would be issued to them.

