Strict punishment to abolish crime of human trafficking: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Ghazanfar Abbas Cheema on Wednesday said that legislation would be done to make crime of human trafficking as non-compoundable offense.

"Improvement in the laws pertaining to anti human trafficking is need of time," said the minister while addressing a ceremony at Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) Multan.

He stated"There should be coordination among stakeholders is essential for punishment on human trafficking." Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Shahabuddin also spoke and supremacy of constitution was vital to punish criminals.

"Human Trafficking is modern form of mental slavery," said MPA Sania Kamran.

She stated that civil society should also play role for elimination of the human trafficking by educating the people. The event was also addressed by CEO Social Development Organization Syed Kousar Abbas, and many other dignitaries.