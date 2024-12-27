Strict regulations issued for pet and stray dogs in Karor Lal Esan

(@FahadShabbir)

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The municipal administration of Karor Lal Esan,district Layyah on Friday issued strict directives concerning the handling of stray and pet dogs. The move aimed to ensure public safety and maintain peace in residential areas.

According to a spokesperson, in an official notice signed by the municipal committee's chief officer, residents were warned that keeping ferocious and dangerous dogs in residential areas was a punishable offense under Sections 174 and 172, Table 9, Serial No. 7 of municipal regulations.

The notice outlines clear guidelines for pet owners, including mandatory and leashing of dogs at all times.

Additionally,it mandates that pet dogs be registered with the authorities.Failure to comply will result in the dogs being treated as strays and subsequently culled.

The administration emphasized that no excuses or exemptions will be accepted. Citizens are urged to adhere to these regulations to avoid penalties and to contribute to a safer and more orderly environment for all.