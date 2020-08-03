Strict restrictions imposed in Kashmir valley, markets shut

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :In Indian illegal occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian authorities have further intensified restrictions in the Kashmir valley ahead of August 5, which will be observed as Yaum-e-Istehsal across the Line of Control and the world over on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, there were already strict restrictions in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which were increased on Eid-ul-Azha and now they have been further tightened two days ahead of the completion of one year of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status by the fascist Modi government of India on August 5, last year.

The authorities sealed most of the roads and markets and announcements are being made on loudspeakers wherein people are being asked to stay indoors.

No movement of people was being allowed, the officials confirmed. They added that markets and business establishments across the valley were shut on Monday, while public transport was off the roads.

The Indian troops, paramilitary forces and police personnel have been deployed in strength at several places in the valley to enforce the siege with officials warning that any violation would invite strict action.

New Delhi on August 5 last year revoked the special status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Articles 370 and 35-A of its constitution.