UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strict Restrictions Imposed In Kashmir Valley, Markets Shut

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 03:10 PM

Strict restrictions imposed in Kashmir valley, markets shut

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :In Indian illegal occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian authorities have further intensified restrictions in the Kashmir valley ahead of August 5, which will be observed as Yaum-e-Istehsal across the Line of Control and the world over on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, there were already strict restrictions in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which were increased on Eid-ul-Azha and now they have been further tightened two days ahead of the completion of one year of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status by the fascist Modi government of India on August 5, last year.

The authorities sealed most of the roads and markets and announcements are being made on loudspeakers wherein people are being asked to stay indoors.

No movement of people was being allowed, the officials confirmed. They added that markets and business establishments across the valley were shut on Monday, while public transport was off the roads.

The Indian troops, paramilitary forces and police personnel have been deployed in strength at several places in the valley to enforce the siege with officials warning that any violation would invite strict action.

New Delhi on August 5 last year revoked the special status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Articles 370 and 35-A of its constitution.

Related Topics

India Delhi World Police Business Jammu August Market Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on &#0 ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.02 a barrel F ..

2 hours ago

UAE a model for countries that want to enter age o ..

3 hours ago

UAE a role model in nuclear energy field: WNA Dire ..

3 hours ago

IAEA supports UAE in its nuclear power ambitions, ..

3 hours ago

UAE launches Adahi project in Yemen

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.