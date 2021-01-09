Strict security arranged for anti-polio drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The Police Department has made strict security arrangements for the anti-polio drive, scheduled to commence here from Monday, Jan 11, 2021.

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry appointed five superintendents of police (SPs), 13 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), 36 sub-inspectors (SIs), 156 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), 101 head constables and 946 constables for security duty.

The police officials would stay in the field along with the polio workers during the anti-polio drive.

A spokesman for the Police Department said on Saturday that station house officer (SHO) of each police station had also been directed to remain alert and ensure thorough patrolling of the area.