Strict Security Arrangement Made For Muharram-ul- Haram In Kachhi: DC Salahuddin

Tue 03rd August 2021 | 05:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kachhi Salahuddin on Tuesday said the strict security arrangements have been made for Muharram-ul-Haram in order to avert any untoward situation in the area.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review arrangement measures of Muharram-ul-Haram in the area.

The meeting was attended by, district Police Officer DPO Kachhi Shoaib Masood, AC Dhadar Habib Nasir, AC Bhag Hafiz Muhammad Tariq, Major Tanveer of FC 144 Wing, DHO Kachhi Dr Mir Liaqat Ali Rind, Chief Officer Dhadar Gul Mir Magsi, Chief Officer Machh, Bashir Ahmed, Maulvi Abdul Rehman Hanbhi, Haji Abdul Rauf Kurd, Haji Taj Muhammad Samalani, Maulana Ali Nawar-ul-Qadri and others.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Kachhi Salahuddin Noorzai said religious scholars should play a key role in Friday's speeches and maintain an atmosphere of religious harmony, tolerance, peace and brotherhood.

He said scholars from outside Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar Religious visits are strictly prohibited during Muharram-ul-Haram.

We have to work together for the security and prosperity of the region he said in this regard, scholars have a vital role to play in promoting unity in the society.

DC said measure was also underway to impose an emergency during Muharram-ul- Harram procession despite security forces including police, Levies Force and Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) had deployed all main routes of procession and other sensitive areas in order to ensure foolproof security measures in the area.

He also directed concerned officials to ensure checking of vehicles at entry and exit point of the areas in order to control any untoward situation during Muharram-ul-Haram in the areas. .

The leaders present at the meeting gave various suggestions and assured full cooperation to each others for maintaining peace in the area.

