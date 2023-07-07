Open Menu

Strict Security Arrangements Adopted For Juma Prayer

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Strict security arrangements adopted for Juma prayer

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The police adopted strict security arrangements in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies in the city to avoid any untoward incident.

A Police spokesman on Friday said that additional force had been deployed at the mosques, imambargahs and religious institutes (madaris) for Jumma Prayers.

He added that patrolling mobiles were also vigilant to maintain law and order in the city and other public places.

