Strict security arrangements adopted for Juma prayer in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The police adopted strict security arrangements in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies in the city to avoid any untoward incident.

Police spokesman Friday said that additional force has been deployed at the mosques, imambargahs and religious madaris for Jumma Prayers.

He added that patrolling mobiles were also vigilant to maintain law and order in the city and other public places.