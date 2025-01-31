Strict security arrangements at police stations, Muzaffargarh riverine post ordered

Chairperson Chief Minister's Directorate of Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection, and Monitoring, Brigadier (retd) Babar Alauddin visited Muzaffargarh on Friday and ordered for making strict security arrangements at police stations and Muzaffargarh riverine post

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Chairperson Chief Minister's Directorate of Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection, and Monitoring, Brigadier (retd) Babar Alauddin visited Muzaffargarh on Friday and ordered for making strict security arrangements at police stations and Muzaffargarh riverine post.

The visit began with the chairperson's arrival at the District Police Officer (DPO) office, where a smart contingent of police presented a guard of honour. Brigadier (retd) Babar Alauddin planted a sapling at the DPO office and offered prayers for progress and prosperity of the country.

DPO Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan briefed the chairperson on administrative affairs and crime control strategies in the district.

The chairperson praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's zero-tolerance policy against corruption and her tireless efforts to provide all possible facilities to the public. "The chief minister made various initiatives for improvement of the Police Department," he added.

He also highlighted the department's special focus on cases related to domestic violence, sexual abuse, and rape.

The Chairperson appreciated DPO Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan for providing accurate crime figures.

Senior police officials, including all SDPOs, SP Investigation, DSP Organized Crime, and representatives from CTD and Special Branch, were also present on the occasion.

