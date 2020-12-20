UrduPoint.com
Strict Security Arrangements Being Ensured At Churches: SSP Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police Operations (SSP) Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider said that best security arrangements were being ensured at worship places of the city especially the churches to prevent any untoward incident.

During this visit of different churches of the city here on Sunday, SSP Operations said that police striving hard to provide sense of security to the minorities by ensuring best security arrangement at their worship places.

He said that keeping in view the upcoming event of Christmas, police making foolproof security arrangements at churches adding that senior police officials were conducting visit of churches on daily basis to check security arrangements.

Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider directed police officials to perform duties at churches in alert position and warned them that no negligence would be tolerated.

He said that protection of lives and properties of the masses was top priority of the police department and all possible measures were being taken for this purpose.

