Strict security arrangements by railways on Tableeghi Ijtema

The Pakistan Railways Police have made strict security arrangements for the Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema (congregation) to be started from March 15 at Raiwind, near here

According to the PR sources on Thursday, PR Police Acting Inspector General Azhar Rashid directed the SSPs to ensure foolproof security of trains in their divisions and increase the number of patrolling police in special trains to avoid any untoward incident.

He also directed to ensure monitoring of entrance and exit points of the railway stations.

He ordered to arrange special arrangements of cleanliness for special trains in Hyderabad and Karachi railway stations due to Corona Virus threat.

The SSPs have been directed to appoint bomb-disposal staff at platforms andrailway stations to check passengers with metal detectors so that no passenger canbring stove, gas cylinder or inflammable material inside the railway stations and trains.