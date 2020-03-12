UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strict Security Arrangements By Railways On Tableeghi Ijtema

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 06:20 PM

Strict security arrangements by railways on Tableeghi Ijtema

The Pakistan Railways Police have made strict security arrangements for the Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema (congregation) to be started from March 15 at Raiwind, near here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways Police have made strict security arrangements for the Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema (congregation) to be started from March 15 at Raiwind, near here.

According to the PR sources on Thursday, PR Police Acting Inspector General Azhar Rashid directed the SSPs to ensure foolproof security of trains in their divisions and increase the number of patrolling police in special trains to avoid any untoward incident.

He also directed to ensure monitoring of entrance and exit points of the railway stations.

He ordered to arrange special arrangements of cleanliness for special trains in Hyderabad and Karachi railway stations due to Corona Virus threat.

The SSPs have been directed to appoint bomb-disposal staff at platforms andrailway stations to check passengers with metal detectors so that no passenger canbring stove, gas cylinder or inflammable material inside the railway stations and trains.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Raiwind Police Rashid Hyderabad March Gas From

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges world community to take practical s ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Government takes precautionary measures to e ..

26 minutes ago

NAB takes Mir Shakil-ur Rehman into custody

37 minutes ago

Dr Fehmida hopes to see Ronaldo visiting Pakistan

2 minutes ago

PTI Govt. striving to economically empower youth: ..

2 minutes ago

Police Khidmat Centre opened in Pasrur

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.