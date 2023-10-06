Strict security arrangements ensured for Juma prayers across province

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, foolproof security arrangements were ensured in all districts of Punjab including Lahore for Juma prayers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, foolproof security arrangements were ensured in all districts of Punjab including Lahore for Juma prayers.

Police teams provided excellent security to all the mosques, Imambargahs and other worship places.

The security of sensitive mosques and imambargahs were continuously monitored with the help of CCTV cameras of safe city, while snipers posted at high places closely monitored the activities in the surrounding areas. On the directions of IG Punjab, Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force, police station teams continued effective patrolling around religious and sensitive places.

At inter-provincial and inter-district check posts security SOPs were strictly ensured for checking of persons and vehicles.

Earlier, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed to increase the security of mosques, imambargahs, important places, business centers across the province including Lahore. He said that the police should remain vigilant in view of the current security situation.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed to increase search and sweep operations to eliminate anti social elements and criminals.

He said that police officers and officials should speed up intelligence-based operations against anti-national and evil elements.