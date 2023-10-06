Open Menu

Strict Security Arrangements Ensured For Juma Prayers Across Province

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Strict security arrangements ensured for Juma prayers across province

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, foolproof security arrangements were ensured in all districts of Punjab including Lahore for Juma prayers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, foolproof security arrangements were ensured in all districts of Punjab including Lahore for Juma prayers.

Police teams provided excellent security to all the mosques, Imambargahs and other worship places.

The security of sensitive mosques and imambargahs were continuously monitored with the help of CCTV cameras of safe city, while snipers posted at high places closely monitored the activities in the surrounding areas. On the directions of IG Punjab, Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force, police station teams continued effective patrolling around religious and sensitive places.

At inter-provincial and inter-district check posts security SOPs were strictly ensured for checking of persons and vehicles.

Earlier, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed to increase the security of mosques, imambargahs, important places, business centers across the province including Lahore. He said that the police should remain vigilant in view of the current security situation.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed to increase search and sweep operations to eliminate anti social elements and criminals.

He said that police officers and officials should speed up intelligence-based operations against anti-national and evil elements.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Business Punjab Police Station Vehicles Criminals All

Recent Stories

Gargash meets UN Envoy to Libya

Gargash meets UN Envoy to Libya

3 minutes ago
 Illegal allowance case: Court grants bail to Muham ..

Illegal allowance case: Court grants bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Police ink MoUs with Noor Thalassemia Found ..

Punjab Police ink MoUs with Noor Thalassemia Foundation, Evercare Hospital

9 minutes ago
 6 killed, 1318 injured in 1244 accidents in Punjab

6 killed, 1318 injured in 1244 accidents in Punjab

9 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid orders third airlift of relief ..

Mohammed bin Rashid orders third airlift of relief aid to Libya as part of ongoi ..

18 minutes ago
 PRA adopts latest technique to collect sales infor ..

PRA adopts latest technique to collect sales information

9 minutes ago
UAE as hub will help ‘I2U2 food security corrido ..

UAE as hub will help ‘I2U2 food security corridor in India’ control global f ..

33 minutes ago
 DP World Women&#039;s Cycling Challenge kicks off ..

DP World Women&#039;s Cycling Challenge kicks off tomorrow

33 minutes ago
 AJK PM, federal minister discuss Dev. Projects, l ..

AJK PM, federal minister discuss Dev. Projects, liberal financial assistance to ..

9 minutes ago
 Wall Street cools on hot US job data

Wall Street cools on hot US job data

9 minutes ago
 Mayor inaugurates various development projects

Mayor inaugurates various development projects

9 minutes ago
 SMBR reviews DCs performance

SMBR reviews DCs performance

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan