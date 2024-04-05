Open Menu

Strict Security Arrangements Ensured On Juma-tul-Wida, Youm Al-Quds

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 11:49 PM

Strict security arrangements ensured on Juma-tul-Wida, Youm Al-Quds

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police ensured foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Juma-tul-Wida and Youm Al-Quds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police ensured foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Juma-tul-Wida and Youm Al-Quds. Police teams remained on high alert throughout the province and maintained the atmosphere of law and order.

In all districts including Lahore, measures were taken for the security of Friday prayer gatherings, mosques, Imambargahs, worshipers and Youm Al-Quds rallies.

Safe city monitoring network and CCTV cameras ensured round-the-clock monitoring of the security arrangements of sensitive places and rallies.

On the direction of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, security had been increased across the province, including mosques, Imambargahs, religious places, on the occasion of Juma-tul-Wida, A total of more than 74,000 police officers, officials, community volunteers were deployed for the security of mosques, imambargahs, religious places.

Full security was provided to more than 36 thousand mosques, 2179 imambargahs, 444 minority places of worship in the province, including the provincial capital Lahore.

With the support of the citizens, the peaceful conduct of Juma-tul-Wida prayers and Al-Quds rallies was ensured.

More than 200 walk-through gates, 12 thousand metal detectors were used for checking of people at sensitive mosques, Imambargahs.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that in the context of upcoming Eid, security arrangements, search operations and patrolling should be increased around mosques, places of worship and religious places. Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Teams should ensure effective patrolling around mosques, shrines, markets and special attention should be given to continuous monitoring of all activities with the help of Safe City cameras.

He said that the RPOs, DPOs should remain in touch with the members and administrators of the peace and mosque committees of their area and take into account the recommendations of local peace committees while finalizing Eid security arrangements.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Minority Law And Order Alert Market Prayer Mosque All

Recent Stories

Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

2 minutes ago
 Personal ego, divisive politics can resolve issues ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can resolve issues: Bilawal

10 minutes ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

17 minutes ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

14 minutes ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

14 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sat ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..

14 minutes ago
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

39 minutes ago
 Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar e ..

Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy

7 minutes ago
 No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN ..

No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told

7 minutes ago
 CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for P ..

CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for Pakistani market

7 minutes ago
 Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years ..

Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years of cases, challans

7 minutes ago
 Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan