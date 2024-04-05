Strict security arrangements ensured on Juma-tul-Wida, Youm Al-Quds

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police ensured foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Juma-tul-Wida and Youm Al-Quds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police ensured foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Juma-tul-Wida and Youm Al-Quds. Police teams remained on high alert throughout the province and maintained the atmosphere of law and order.

In all districts including Lahore, measures were taken for the security of Friday prayer gatherings, mosques, Imambargahs, worshipers and Youm Al-Quds rallies.

Safe city monitoring network and CCTV cameras ensured round-the-clock monitoring of the security arrangements of sensitive places and rallies.

On the direction of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, security had been increased across the province, including mosques, Imambargahs, religious places, on the occasion of Juma-tul-Wida, A total of more than 74,000 police officers, officials, community volunteers were deployed for the security of mosques, imambargahs, religious places.

Full security was provided to more than 36 thousand mosques, 2179 imambargahs, 444 minority places of worship in the province, including the provincial capital Lahore.

With the support of the citizens, the peaceful conduct of Juma-tul-Wida prayers and Al-Quds rallies was ensured.

More than 200 walk-through gates, 12 thousand metal detectors were used for checking of people at sensitive mosques, Imambargahs.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that in the context of upcoming Eid, security arrangements, search operations and patrolling should be increased around mosques, places of worship and religious places. Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Teams should ensure effective patrolling around mosques, shrines, markets and special attention should be given to continuous monitoring of all activities with the help of Safe City cameras.

He said that the RPOs, DPOs should remain in touch with the members and administrators of the peace and mosque committees of their area and take into account the recommendations of local peace committees while finalizing Eid security arrangements.