Strict Security Arrangements Finalized For New Year Night

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Strict security arrangements finalized for new year night

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Strict security arrangements have been made for celebrations on new year night besides traffic management plan has also been finalized on Monday to avoid traffic mess on Sukkur city roads.

According to the plan, one wheeling of motorbikes would not be allowed at any cost and playing of music on tape or video recorder would also be banned. No person would be allowed to carry weapons during New Year night and stern action would be taken against violators.

Under elaborate security arrangements a number of police personnel will be deployed.

There would be special deployment for churches and public places.

According to police spokesman Sukkur, ladies police and the personnel of special branch will be deployed to make the security arrangements foolproof. Foolproof security arrangements have been ensured.

All DSPs and SHOs have been ensured effective patrolling in their respective areas. Plain clothes men and well-equipped policemen would also perform duties near churches and public places. The police have also been ordered to take stern action against suspects, and also conduct effective checking of hotels.

More Stories From Pakistan

