Strict Security Arrangements For 'PTI Long March':

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 03:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Sargodha Police made solid security arrangements for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march here on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesperson, more than 3,000 police personnel were deployed on security duty, while 13 teams of the elite force were deployed on patrolling.

He added that over 300 traffic police personnel were deployed to maintain the flow of traffic while search operations were conducted on the long march routes.

DPO Muhammad Tariq Aziz himself supervised the security arrangements,he added.

