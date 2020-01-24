Strict security arrangements have been made for T20I match between Pakistan and Bangladesh

(@fidahassanain)

Aerial surveillance is also being done in surrounding areas of Gaddafi stadium where the first match of T20Is series will be played today.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2020) The strict security arrangements have been made for Twenty20 International (T20I) series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, scheduled to begin on Friday (today) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Police authorities say that over 10,000 security personnel have been deployed around the stadium while 17 Superintendent of Police, 48 Deputy Superintendent of Police, 134 inspectors and 592 subordinate officers are on performing duty.

Snipers have also been deployed on buildings and everything is under surveillance through CCTV cameras while search and sweep operations have also been held around the teams’ hotel route and stadium.

Elite Force, Police Response Unit (PRU) , Dolphin Force and Rangers all are on high alert and continuously patrolling on all roads nearby the ground.

Besides it, the aerial monitoring is also being conducted by Pakistan Army.

DIG (Operations) Rai Babar Saeed said that foolproof security is being provided to the players as well as the spectators. He directed the officials to ensure smooth flow of traffic on all connected roads. Around 9 parking places have been set up for the spectators and shuttle service is working there to help the spectators to reach the stadium. The DIG (Operations) asked the citizens to cooperate with the security personnel.

The first T20 International match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will start after Jumma prayers today while second and third will be played on Saturday and Monday at the same venue.