Strict Security Arrangements In Place For Australia-S Africa Match

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday made strict security arrangements for the Australia-South Africa match being played at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium.

Over 5,000 policemen with around 350 Traffic Police cops were performing duties to provide a secure environment to the people to enjoy the match, a police spokesman said.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, SSP Operations and Chief Traffic Officer were present on the field to supervise the arrangements, the spokesman said.

He said the Murree Road was not completely closed for the convenience of citizens as the shuttle service was provided to bring fans to the stadium from the parking lots, he added.

The spokesman said the teams comprising police, Dolphin Force and Elite Force personnel were patrolling the stadium and its surroundings.

The Pakistan Army, Rangers and other agencies were also coordinating with the police in making the security arrangements foolproof, he added.

He said the security arrangements were being monitored from the control room through Safe City and other CCTV cameras.

Expert marksmen were deployed on the rooftops around the route and stadium, he added.

The spectators, he said, were allowed to enter the stadium after a walk-through gate and full body search.

