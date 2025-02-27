Strict security arrangements in place for Pak-BD match

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police kept strict security arrangements in place on Thursday for the third match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between Pakistan and Bangladesh being played here at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium.

More than 5,000 police personnel were performing security duties in rainy condition while over 350 Traffic Police cops were maintaining traffic flow on the roads leading to the stadium, including the Murree Road. , CPO

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani and other high officers were personally supervising the security arrangements.

With police teams, Dolphin Force and Elite Force patrolling the stadium and its surroundings, monitoring was being done through Safe City and other CCTV cameras from the special control.

The Pakistan Army, Rangers and other agencies were assisting the police to maintain strict security.

Expert marksmen were deployed on the roofs around the route and stadium.

Cricket fans were allowed to enter the stadium after passing through a walk-through gate and body search. The shuttle service was provided to bring the fans to the stadium from the parking spaces.