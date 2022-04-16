UrduPoint.com

Strict Security Arrangements Made For Election Of New Leader Of House In Punjab Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2022 | 11:14 PM

Strict security arrangements made for election of new leader of house in Punjab Assembly

On the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, very strict security arrangements were ensured for the election of a new Leader of the House in the Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :On the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, very strict security arrangements were ensured for the election of a new Leader of the House in the Punjab Assembly.

The IG Punjab had directed the supervisory officers to follow the orders of the court and ensure foolproof security arrangements for the important session under a comprehensive strategy and the senior officers themselves should be present in the field to monitor all security arrangements.

Following these instructions, Lahore Police ensured law and order situation and the process of election of Leader of the House was carried out.

Punjab Police spokesman said that the Lahore Police had formulated a special plan to ensure foolproof security and maintain law and order as per instructed by acting CCPO Lahore.

The spokesman said that DIG Operations Lahore and SSP Operations Lahore headed all the security arrangements. As many as 6 SPs, 11 DSPs ,19 SHOs and more than 2200 personnel of Lahore police were deployed for security arrangements. Moreover, Anti-riots Force, Commandos, Elite, Peru, Lady and Special Branch personnel and officers performed their duties around the Punjab Assembly.

The spokesman said that the members of the Assembly were taken to the Punjab Assembly from a local hotel under the supervision of special teams of Punjab Police while Section 144 remained in force within the boundaries set around the Punjab Assembly. He said that Punjab Police would not spare any effort for the security of plenary sessions in future also.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Lahore Police Punjab Law And Order Hotel Peru All From Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Cardboard factory catches fire

Cardboard factory catches fire

3 minutes ago
 Rain-wind-thunderstorm expected from Monday to Wed ..

Rain-wind-thunderstorm expected from Monday to Wednesday

3 minutes ago
 Police arrests suspect in murder of young girl

Police arrests suspect in murder of young girl

3 minutes ago
 Yellow Vests Rally Turns Violent as Far-Right Supp ..

Yellow Vests Rally Turns Violent as Far-Right Supporters Join, Police Use Tear G ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says Entire Urban Part of ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says Entire Urban Part of Mariupol Cleared of Ukrainian ..

3 minutes ago
 Ronaldo hat-trick saves Man Utd as Spurs, Arsenal ..

Ronaldo hat-trick saves Man Utd as Spurs, Arsenal slump to defeat

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.