Strict security arrangements made for election of new leader of house in Punjab Assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, very strict security arrangements were ensured for the election of a new Leader of the House in the Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :On the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, very strict security arrangements were ensured for the election of a new Leader of the House in the Punjab Assembly.

The IG Punjab had directed the supervisory officers to follow the orders of the court and ensure foolproof security arrangements for the important session under a comprehensive strategy and the senior officers themselves should be present in the field to monitor all security arrangements.

Following these instructions, Lahore Police ensured law and order situation and the process of election of Leader of the House was carried out.

Punjab Police spokesman said that the Lahore Police had formulated a special plan to ensure foolproof security and maintain law and order as per instructed by acting CCPO Lahore.

The spokesman said that DIG Operations Lahore and SSP Operations Lahore headed all the security arrangements. As many as 6 SPs, 11 DSPs ,19 SHOs and more than 2200 personnel of Lahore police were deployed for security arrangements. Moreover, Anti-riots Force, Commandos, Elite, Peru, Lady and Special Branch personnel and officers performed their duties around the Punjab Assembly.

The spokesman said that the members of the Assembly were taken to the Punjab Assembly from a local hotel under the supervision of special teams of Punjab Police while Section 144 remained in force within the boundaries set around the Punjab Assembly. He said that Punjab Police would not spare any effort for the security of plenary sessions in future also.