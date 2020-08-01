UrduPoint.com
Strict Security Arrangements Made On Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Strict security arrangements made on Eid

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Strict security arrangements were made by the police on Eidul Azha here on Saturday.

Special check posts were set up at entrance and exits points in the city.

According to the police spokesperson, more than 950 officers performed duties at 501 mosques, Imambargahs and 33 open places while CCTV cameras were used to monitor Eid congregations.

He added that seven SDPOs, 27 SHOs, 142 sub-inspectors, 210 ASIs and more than 775 constablesperformed duty on Eid prayers.

