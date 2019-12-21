Strict security arrangements on Christmas

RPO Riffat Mukhtar Raja directed for foolproof security arrangements at churches, Christian localities and in bazaars on Christmas in the division.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :RPO Riffat Mukhtar Raja directed for foolproof security arrangements at churches, Christian localities and in bazaars on Christmas in the division.

According to RPO office spokesperson Naveed Ahmed, the RPO directed CPO Faisalabad Cap (retd) Suhail Ahmed, DPO Jhang Hassan Raza Khan, DPO TT Singh Waqar Shoaib Qureshi and DPO Chiniot Syed Husnain Haider Sherazi to ensure foolproof security on Christmas.

Additional policemen would also be deployed on Christmas day, the spokesperson added.