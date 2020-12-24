UrduPoint.com
Strict Security Arrangements Orders On New Year Night

Thu 24th December 2020

Strict security arrangements orders on new year night

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Strict security arrangements have been made for celebrations of new year night besides traffic management plan has also been finalized on Thursday to avoid traffic mess on Sukkur city roads.

According to the plan, one wheeling of motorbikes would not be allowed at any cost and playing of music on tape or video recorder would also be banned.

No person would be allowed to carry weapons during New Year night and stern action would be taken against violators.

Under elaborate security arrangements a number of police personnel will be deployed. There would be special deployment for churches and public places.

According to police spokesman Sukkur, a foolproof security arrangements have been ensured to avoid any untoward incident in the district. The security has been tightened at the entry and exit points of the district and special checking has been ordered for this special occasion.

