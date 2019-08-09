Strict security arrangements planned for Eid-ul-Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) The district police have planned strict security arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr.

A police spokesman said that around 1,800 policemen would be deployed at mosques and other religious places in the district.

According to the security plan, foolproof arrangements had been made at 513 mosques in the district, adding that Eid-ul-Azha would be offered at 32 open places.

A spokesman said that security had been beefed up for three Eid days. On the Independence Day on August 14, a special checking system was being ensured at roads around mosques.

Police said that 21 walk-through gates, 1,138 metal-detectors and 198 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras had been provided for security check.