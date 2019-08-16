UrduPoint.com
Strict Security At Mosques, Imambargahs For Juma Prayers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 04:35 PM

Strict security at mosques, Imambargahs for Juma prayers

The police made strict security arrangements at mosques and Imambargahs for Juma prayers on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) The police made strict security arrangements at mosques and Imambargahs for Juma prayers on Friday.

The police spokesman said here that additional force had been deployed at places of worship and at Juma special bazaars.

The faithful were thoroughly body-searched by the law-enforcers before allowing them to enter mosques. The police were also assigned patrolling duties around the district jail, public places and other important buildings.

