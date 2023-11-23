Strict security for Cantt Board by-polls

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Sargodha police, during the Cantonment Board by-election of three wards in Sargodha, made foolproof security arrangements, here on Thursday.

Police spokesman Safder Sheikh told APP that during by-elections of cantonment board Sargodha 300 policemen were deployed to provide security to 21 polling stations of three wards in Sargodha.

DPO Sargodha Muhammad Faisal kamran himself cast his vote in by-election and monitored the security situation.

He also directed policemen to remain alert to meet any emergency-like situation.