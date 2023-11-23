Open Menu

Strict Security For Cantt Board By-polls

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Strict security for Cantt Board by-polls

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Sargodha police, during the Cantonment Board by-election of three wards in Sargodha, made foolproof security arrangements, here on Thursday.

Police spokesman Safder Sheikh told APP that during by-elections of cantonment board Sargodha 300 policemen were deployed to provide security to 21 polling stations of three wards in Sargodha.

DPO Sargodha Muhammad Faisal kamran himself cast his vote in by-election and monitored the security situation.

He also directed policemen to remain alert to meet any emergency-like situation.

Related Topics

Police Vote Alert Sargodha

Recent Stories

Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

5 minutes ago
 Special Court summons Imran Khan, Qureshi on Nov 2 ..

Special Court summons Imran Khan, Qureshi on Nov 28 in Cipher case

19 minutes ago
 PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and ..

PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and Muhammad Ali added to trainin ..

51 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges ami ..

Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges amid Smog crisis

2 hours ago
 US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Si ..

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Sikh leader on American soil

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

16 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

16 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

16 hours ago
 All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan