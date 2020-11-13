Strict security for Juma prayers

On the direction of DPO Zulfiqar Ali, the police have made strict security arrangements in the city areas for Juma prayers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :On the direction of DPO Zulfiqar Ali, the police have made strict security arrangements in the city areas for Juma prayers.

A police spokesman said on Friday that 2,000 policemen were deployed at 1863 mosques and 240 Imambargahs of the district for Juma prayers.

He said that patrolling mobiles were also vigilant to maintain security situation in the parks, Juma bazaars and markets.

Body search of those coming to mosques was ensured, he said and added that walk-through gates had also been installed at sensitive mosques and Imambargahs.