Strict Security For Juma Prayers

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Strict security for Juma prayers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The police adopted strict security arrangements in collaboration with law enforcement agencies in the city to avoid any untoward incident.

A police spokesman on Friday said that additional force had been deployed at mosques, imambargahs and seminaries (madaris) for Jumma Prayers.

He added that patrolling mobiles were also vigilant to maintain law and order in the city and other public places.

