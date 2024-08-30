Open Menu

Strict Security For Juma Prayers

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Strict security for Juma prayers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Police made strict security arrangements in the city to avoid any untoward incident on Friday.

A police spokesman on Friday said that additional force had been deployed at mosques, imambargahs and religious institutes (madaris) for Jumma prayers.

He added that patrolling mobiles were also vigilant to maintain law and order in the city and public places.

