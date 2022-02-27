UrduPoint.com

Strict Security For PSL-7 Final Match

Published February 27, 2022

Strict security for PSL-7 final match

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Foolproof security arrangements were made for the final match of PSL-7 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore under a comprehensive strategy.

According to the Punjab police spokesperson, the IGP Punjab issued special instructions for the security arrangements for the PSL -7 final match, according to which all available resources were utilised for security of cricket fans and parking of vehicles coming to the stadium.

Lady wardens were deployed for the convenience and security of the female spectators.

The IGP directed the senior officers to review the traffic management themselves and ensure smooth flow of traffic in all cases.

The IGP said that there was no obstruction in the movement of emergency services vehicles, ambulances, fire brigade etc. He said that citizens should be provided effective information about the traffic situation through Rasta app, Rasta FM 88.6, social media and media while security arrangements should be taken at the end of the match and at the time of departure of spectators from the stadium.

