Strict security, majalis arrangements finalised in all jails

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Strict security and arrangements for majalis have been completed in all jails of Punjab, while holidays of all officers and officials of Prisons Police have been postponed till 12th of Muharram.

According to a circular, all superintendent, deputy superintendent, medical officers, paramedical staff and other prison officers are bound to be on duty from 28th of Zil-Hajjah to 12th of Muharram on weekly holidays.

All Shia prisoners will be kept in isolated barracks to organise their mourning meetings. Noha Khawan and Zakir etc. for Shia prisoners will be arranged from inside the prison. Jail officers and employees will be issued regular instructions to perform their duties with patience and tolerance. An officer will be present all the time at the majlis places, and the administration would be in touch with the Prisons administration by wireless.

The circular said that a reserve force consisting of prison officers and employees would be formed to deal with any emergency situations. Each team of reserve force will consist of at least 14 personnel and one officer.

Jail superintendents, deputy commissioners concerned, district police officers concerned, Punjab Emergency Service (1122), Fire Brigade, local officers of electricity, gas and telephone departments, aistrict administration, local hospital administration and deputy inspector general of prisons of their region would be in constant contact with the relevant higher authorities.

In any emergency situation, they will be informed immediately through telephone, WhatsApp, and special messenger and will take appropriate steps to deal with the situation.

Meanwhile, the medical officer in jails and paramedical staff would make proper arrangements for provision of medical facilities to Shia prisoners. All kinds of goods will be sent inside the prison after being checked by scanning machine. In case of non-availability or malfunction of the scanning machine, the superintendent will arrange suitable alternative measures for checking and searching the prison equipment.