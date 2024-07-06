Open Menu

Strict Security, Majalis Arrangements Finalised In All Jails

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Strict security, majalis arrangements finalised in all jails

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Strict security and arrangements for majalis have been completed in all jails of Punjab, while holidays of all officers and officials of Prisons Police have been postponed till 12th of Muharram.

According to a circular, all superintendent, deputy superintendent, medical officers, paramedical staff and other prison officers are bound to be on duty from 28th of Zil-Hajjah to 12th of Muharram on weekly holidays.

All Shia prisoners will be kept in isolated barracks to organise their mourning meetings. Noha Khawan and Zakir etc. for Shia prisoners will be arranged from inside the prison. Jail officers and employees will be issued regular instructions to perform their duties with patience and tolerance. An officer will be present all the time at the majlis places, and the administration would be in touch with the Prisons administration by wireless.

The circular said that a reserve force consisting of prison officers and employees would be formed to deal with any emergency situations. Each team of reserve force will consist of at least 14 personnel and one officer.

Jail superintendents, deputy commissioners concerned, district police officers concerned, Punjab Emergency Service (1122), Fire Brigade, local officers of electricity, gas and telephone departments, aistrict administration, local hospital administration and deputy inspector general of prisons of their region would be in constant contact with the relevant higher authorities.

In any emergency situation, they will be informed immediately through telephone, WhatsApp, and special messenger and will take appropriate steps to deal with the situation.

Meanwhile, the medical officer in jails and paramedical staff would make proper arrangements for provision of medical facilities to Shia prisoners. All kinds of goods will be sent inside the prison after being checked by scanning machine. In case of non-availability or malfunction of the scanning machine, the superintendent will arrange suitable alternative measures for checking and searching the prison equipment.

Related Topics

Fire Police Electricity Punjab Jail Holidays Rescue 1122 Gas All From WhatsApp Muharram

Recent Stories

Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities ..

Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail

2 hours ago
 NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy fal ..

NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy falls

2 hours ago
 Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victo ..

Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory

2 hours ago
 Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

2 hours ago
 Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Ce ..

Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries

4 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

4 hours ago
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pa ..

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert ..

PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket

7 hours ago
 Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential electi ..

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

11 hours ago
 Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan