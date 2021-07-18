Strict security measures adopted for Eidul Azha, Muharramul Haram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Capital City Police Officer, Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that strict security measures had been adopted for Eidul Azha and Muharramul Haram to protect citizens as well as masajids, Imam bargahs, shrines, police stations and other vulnerable places due to rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan.

He said this while presiding over a high level meeting of all units of Lahore Police at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh here on Sunday.

The supervisory role of Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), being in charge of operations and investigation wings is needed to be redefined, made active as well as effective to improve the overall performance of police at thana and sub division level. SDPOs being the focal persons in the campaign against proclaimed offenders (POs) should play their leading role to meet the targets in this regard for arrest of proclaimed and targeted offenders involved in heinous crimes.

The CCPO Lahore said maintenance of peace, law and order of the city and writ of the government were top most priorities of Lahore police. Profiling and data collection of the history sheeter goons, drug dealers, land grabbers and habitual criminals arrested this year by Lahore Police, has been ensured and daily presence of these criminals at police stations will be made mandatory so as to bring these law breakers in the ambit of law by their proper documentation, asking them means of their income and routines. The SHOs failing in or using delaying tactics in registration of FIRs in cases against property and respond to citizens' calls on helpline 15 regarding kite flying, aerial firing other other crime incidents will be dealt with iron hands. Surety bond should be taken from citizens assuring that their roofs will not be used for kite flying and aerial firing, he added.

The Commander Lahore Police said, as preventive strategy divisional SPs and subordinate officers should engage both parties in old enmity cases and convince them for an amicable reconciliation agreement to avoid future killings of innocent citizens. He directed the police officers concerned to make sufficient foolproof security arrangements during election campaign of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and polling stations in the city as well.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed the SPs concerned to increase security deployment at cattle markets to protect citizens from swindlers and pickpocketing, whereas police escort should be provided to cattle dealers for shifting of their huge income amounts to their homes as per request.

The CCPO directed to establish 'Police Help Desks' at busy markets and bazaars with deployment of lady constables and provision of loudspeakers to facilitate citizens to get with their lost children and luggage back. DIG Operations Sajid Kiani said no illegal cattle sale points other than the 12 approved and notified ones by the government would be allowed to business in the city. He directed to increase visibility and patrolling of all units of Lahore Police including Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, Ababeel Force and police stations vehicles on roads, sensitive installations, religious and public places in wake of present border situation to ensure security of the citizens. Strict search and checking of vehicles and persons at Exit and Entrance points of the city should be ensured along with holding 'mobile Checking Pickets' in different roads andimportant junction points of the city, he added.

DIG Investigation, DIG Operatiions, SSPs, SPs and In charges Investigation attended the meeting.