Strict security measures adopted on Youm-e- Ashur in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :The main mourning procession of Youm-e- Ashur in Hyderabad city is moving towards its destination amid tight security.

Amid tight security arrangements, the main Ashura procession is proceeding towards its destination after passing through St.

Mary's school at 1 pm, police spokesman said.

SSP Amjad Shaikh also monitored the mourning procession through CCTV cameras in the control room set up in the SDPO City office.

Spokesman said fool proof security measures were adopted to maintain peace in the occasion of Ashura Day.