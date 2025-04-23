Strict Security Measures Enforced For PMA President’s Parade, Section 144 Imposed
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) In anticipation of the upcoming President’s Parade at the Pakistan Military academy (PMA) Kakul, the district administration Abbottabad has enforced Section 144 to ensure strict security protocols and maintain public order during the high-profile event.
According to an official notification, the imposition of Section 144 includes a comprehensive set of restrictions aimed at preventing any disruptions or potential threats during the ceremony. The order prohibits all forms of public gatherings, aerial firing, mining, and blasting activities within the specified areas. The use of loudspeakers, drones, and quadcopters has also been banned, reflecting growing concerns over aerial surveillance and security breaches.
In addition, commercial activity around the sensitive Elyasee Gate area has been curtailed, with shops directed to remain closed during the event. Parking of vehicles at petrol pumps and CNG stations within proximity to PMA has been restricted, a move aimed at preventing overcrowding and ensuring clear routes for emergency response if needed.
The movement of Afghan nationals within the Kakul area has also been restricted, in line with national security protocols. Moreover, pillion riding on motorcycles has been banned to avoid any possible misuse for unlawful gatherings or mobility during the restricted period.
The district administration has emphasized that these measures have been introduced purely as a preventive step to maintain peace and security during the PMA event, which is expected to be attended by senior military officials, dignitaries and guests from across the country.
Officials have warned that any violation of Section 144 will lead to strict legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant.
The enforcement of these restrictions is expected to remain in place until the conclusion of the President’s Parade. The administration has urged the public to cooperate fully with the authorities and respect the security guidelines to ensure the event proceeds smoothly and without incident.
Recent Stories
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize
Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt launches PSER Survey for Widow and Ration Cards database6 minutes ago
-
Three women killed in separate incidents in Mardan6 minutes ago
-
Strict security measures enforced for PMA president’s parade, section 144 imposed6 minutes ago
-
198 drivers fined for letting students ride on vehicle rooftops6 minutes ago
-
FTO felicitated over momentous achievement of receiving honorary CPSP fellowship6 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah, Rashid Mehmood Mayor Sukkur, Ali Muhammad & others condolence over demise of Senator D ..6 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris will never bow before Indian tyrannical rule in IIOJK : Ex MLA6 minutes ago
-
APHC-AJK terms attack on tourists a despicable act to defame Kashmiris6 minutes ago
-
Fast-track development of KP tied to peace, development: Experts6 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist died by dumper's hit16 minutes ago
-
One die, five injure in separate road accidents16 minutes ago
-
Women & Child Protection Centres being set in all Rawalpindi police stations16 minutes ago