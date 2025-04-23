Strict security measures enforced for PMA president’s parade, section 144 imposed

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) In anticipation of the upcoming President’s Parade at the Pakistan Military academy (PMA) Kakul, the district administration Abbottabad has enforced Section 144 to ensure strict security protocols and maintain public order during the high-profile event.

According to an official notification, the imposition of Section 144 includes a comprehensive set of restrictions aimed at preventing any disruptions or potential threats during the ceremony. The order prohibits all forms of public gatherings, aerial firing, mining, and blasting activities within the specified areas. The use of loudspeakers, drones, and quadcopters has also been banned, reflecting growing concerns over aerial surveillance and security breaches.

In addition, commercial activity around the sensitive Elyasee Gate area has been curtailed, with shops directed to remain closed during the event. Parking of vehicles at petrol pumps and CNG stations within proximity to PMA has been restricted, a move aimed at preventing overcrowding and ensuring clear routes for emergency response if needed.

The movement of Afghan nationals within the Kakul area has also been restricted, in line with national security protocols. Moreover, pillion riding on motorcycles has been banned to avoid any possible misuse for unlawful gatherings or mobility during the restricted period.

The district administration has emphasized that these measures have been introduced purely as a preventive step to maintain peace and security during the PMA event, which is expected to be attended by senior military officials, dignitaries and guests from across the country.

Officials have warned that any violation of Section 144 will lead to strict legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant.

The enforcement of these restrictions is expected to remain in place until the conclusion of the President’s Parade. The administration has urged the public to cooperate fully with the authorities and respect the security guidelines to ensure the event proceeds smoothly and without incident.