Strict security measures for cattle markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Stringent security measures have been taken at the cattle markets in the provincial capital to ensure safety of traders and buyers.

In a statement released on Monday, Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana confirmed that more than 1,000 officers and officials were assigned the security duties at cattle markets across the city.

Dedicated teams, consisting of four senior police officers, six deputy superintendent of police (DSPs), eight station house officers (SHOs), and 30 upper subordinates of the Lahore police, have been formed.

Additionally, the Dolphin Squad and PRUs were conducting effective patrolling in the cattle markets areas, he said.

The CCPO said snap checking was also being conducted near the cattle markets. Special measures were implemented to protect traders and buyers from theft and pickpocketing incidents, he added.

Individuals were encouraged to promptly report any suspicious activities to the on-duty officials or call the emergency helpline number 15.